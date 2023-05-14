Marvel boss reveals Clive Owen almost beat out Robert Downey Jr. for Iron Man role

Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed that before Robert Downey Jr was cast as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), famed English actor Clive Owen was considered for the role.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for the University of Southern California, Feige said that finding the right actor for the part was crucial, and the studio looked at many different actors before offering the role to Owen. However, Owen passed on the offer, and the role eventually went to Downey Jr.

Feige said that not getting Owen proved to be the best thing that could have happened to them. “And that is the unwritten rule of life. Not getting your first choice might just be the greatest thing that can happen to you. Because you know what’s better than getting your first choice? Getting the right choice. And in our case, of course, that choice was Robert Downey Jr. and the first movie we ever made as a studio ended up being one of the best-reviewed and highest-grossing movies of the year.”

Robert Downey Jr. played the character of Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, for 11 years, starting with the 2008 film Iron Man. He reprised the role in ten more films, including the Avengers movies. Downey Jr. left the MCU after his character’s emotional death in Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Fans have been hoping for his return to the MCU, but the studio has not made any official announcements yet.