Vin Diesel hints at Fast and Furious finale as a trilogy with Fast X being Part One

Vin Diesel has hinted that the upcoming Fast and Furious finale, “Fast X,” may be a trilogy. During an interview in Rome ahead of the premiere, Diesel stated that the studio asked if the film could be a two-parter, but after seeing the first part, they asked if it could be a trilogy.

Diesel was hesitant to confirm the news, but he was quick to exit the interview, leaving fans wondering if the Fast and Furious franchise will end with three films.

The finale of the franchise is expected to feature the return of many of its beloved characters, including Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Charlize Theron, and Nathalie Emmanuel. “Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson and “The Suicide Squad” actress Daniela Melchior will also join the cast, along with “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa, who will play the franchise’s latest villain Dante Reyes, the son of “Fast Five’s” antagonist.

Diesel has previously spoken about the emotional impact the finale will have on fans, stating that it will be a fitting goodbye to Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner. Walker tragically passed away during the filming of “Fast & Furious 7” in 2013, but his character was not killed off at the time.

The news that “Fast X” could be a trilogy will excite fans of the franchise, as it will give them more time to enjoy the storylines and characters they have grown to love. However, until an official announcement is made, fans will have to wait and see if “Fast X” will indeed be a three-part finale to one of the most beloved action movie franchises of all time.