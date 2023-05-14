Nora Fatehi, Rema light up the stage, share mutual love for Indian and African culture

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi joined Nigerian singing sensation Rema on stage during his debut tour of India in Mumbai, setting the stage ablaze with their performance. The duo jammed on the hit song “Dance Meri Rani,” which is India’s first-ever Afrobeats song.

Prior to their performance, Fatehi and Rema exchanged pleasantries in the vanity van, discussing their mutual love for Indian and African culture and music, as well as their individual contributions to the Afrobeats industry.

Rema, also known as Divine Ikubor, sported outfits by renowned Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra during the show and even waved the Indian flag. Fatehi spoke highly of the young Nigerian superstar, saying, “Rema’s show was truly spectacular, and I enjoyed myself thoroughly on stage. He’s such a talented artist with such a warm vibe and collaborative spirit.”

Fatehi, who is of North African descent, expressed her pride in witnessing the growth of the Afrobeats movement in India, saying, “Being a North African, it’s such a proud moment for me to witness how the Afro music and dance movement has become a mainstay in India now.”

Rema was equally thrilled to have met Fatehi and perform alongside her. He described her energy as infectious and said, “I thoroughly enjoyed vibing with her on stage in Mumbai tonight on some Bollywood moves!”

Fatehi, who has previously collaborated with international artists such as Pitbull and Afro B, expressed her desire to work with more Afro artists in the future, saying, “The African in me always wants to celebrate Afro music and dance on a big scale through my art.”

The successful collaboration between Fatehi and Rema is a testament to the growing popularity and influence of Afrobeats music and culture in India.