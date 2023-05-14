Pakistani celebrities celebrate Mother’s day with heartfelt messages, throwback photos

Mother’s Day was celebrated in Pakistan with touching messages, throwback pictures, and heartfelt captions by celebrities on their social media platforms. The day is a special occasion that transcends borders and brings people together to celebrate the unconditional love and support of mothers.

Pakistani celebrities took to their social media platforms to express their gratitude and extend heartfelt wishes to their mothers on this special day.

Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui took to Instagram to share a post, stating that she’s nothing without her mother. “It’s a day full of melancholia,” wrote the star. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the motherings out there.”

Iqra Aziz, a Pakistani actress, penned a lengthy note for her mother, while giving a shout-out to all mothers in general. “Happy Mother’s Day to all of you amazingly strong Women living with all the ups and downs of life, family, and hormones. You are strong, You can do this!” she wrote.

She also shared her learning as a mother after giving birth to her son, Kabir. “After giving birth to Kabir, the one thing I’ve learned is: if I can give birth and make life, I can do/achieve anything.”

Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz’s husband, also took to social media to pen a note for the occasion. He took the opportunity to celebrate the mother of his son.

HSY, a celebrated designer, also expressed his gratitude to his mother on Instagram. “A Mother’s Day wish from the woman who is the reason I am who I am today. I love you so much, Mama. May we all cherish our mothers today and every day. You have given me everything, and I hope I can make the rest of your life as happy as you have made mine. Happy Mother’s Day,” he wrote.

Minal Khan shared an image of her mother kissing her head. “Happy Mother’s Day to Mama and Hani,” she wrote.

Aiman Muneeb, the second half of the Khan twins duo, also took to her Instagram to celebrate Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers today,” she stated.

Usama Khan wished his mother with an image accompanied by religious incidents and excerpts.

Renowned actor Adnan Siddiqui chose to honor the “unsung heroes” on the special occasion. He posted about motherly figures who often go unnoticed.

Shoaib Malik thanked his mother for always being there for him as he posted a picture of the both of them on his Instagram account.

Veteran star Reema took to Instagram to state, “A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crashes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.”

Faisal Kapadia shared an image of his mother with his son looking at her cheerfully, accompanied by a simple, “Happy Mother’s Day, May our next generation always look at our moms like this.”

Actor Durefishan Saleem shared an image of her “stunning mother” draped in a sari, wishing her on the occasion.

Sadaf Kanwal shared a series of Instagram Stories, wishing her own mother, her mother-in-law, Safina Behroze, while also sharing the gifts she received from Shahroz and Zahra on the occasion.

These celebrities showcased their deep bond with their mothers, breaking barriers and reminding us that love knows no boundaries. Their gestures are a beautiful reminder of the universal power of a mother’s love and the unbreakable ties that connect us all.