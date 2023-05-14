PTI to file cases against Rangers, NAB over Imran Khan ‘abduction’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced its intention to file cases against the Punjab Rangers and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over what it perceives as the “abduction” of Imran Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court by paramilitary forces.

Additionally, the PTI firmly rejects the dissemination of what it considers to be “false, absurd, and baseless propaganda” targeting the party in relation to the events that unfolded on May 9, a day marked by violence following Imran Khan’s arrest.

The PTI emphasizes its commitment to being a peaceful and democratic political party, advocating for politics that operate within the bounds of the law.

The party asserts that throughout its 27-year history, it has remained free from violence and incitement.

Even in challenging circumstances, both the PTI and its chairman, Imran Khan, have adhered to the principles of legality.

The PTI highlights its peaceful nationwide protests, emphasizing that not a single act of aggression was committed during demonstrations on November 3 when there was an assassination attempt on former premier’s life.

The party voices concerns over efforts to manipulate controlled media and disseminate false propaganda as a means to incite nationwide riots. The PTI calls for a comprehensive investigation into deliberate attempts to sow chaos during peaceful protests, including the shooting of civilians.

The PTI demands the formation of a high-level commission comprising judges from the Supreme Court to investigate the events of May 9.

It asserts that cases should be registered against those responsible for the killings of innocent citizens during the subsequent chaotic protests following Imran Khan’s arrest.

The PTI vows to name all officers involved in attacks against PTI protesters, including the interior minister and caretaker chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, in first information reports.

Expressing solidarity with imprisoned PTI supporters, the party states that legal action at the national and local levels will be pursued for the release of detained leaders and workers who opposed the “abduction” of Imran Khan.

The PTI strongly condemns the government’s recent ban on internet and social media access throughout the country, viewing it as an attempt to suppress the truth.

The party demands an immediate restoration of internet connectivity.

Furthermore, the PTI expresses grave concern over the control of Islamabad, particularly the Red Zone, being entrusted to the “armed private militia of a government party.” It pledges to respond with full public force.

The PTI questions the legal and constitutional validity of the caretaker government in Punjab, referring to the Supreme Court’s deadline of May 14 for elections in the province.

It asserts that the failure to hold elections in Punjab today, in accordance with constitutional and Supreme Court orders, constitutes a severe infringement upon the constitution.

During a meeting under the leadership of Imran Khan, the PTI agreed to develop a comprehensive plan of legal action regarding the future of caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI concludes that conducting clean and transparent elections nationwide is the only constitutional approach to achieving internal stability and effectively resolving political and economic crises.