Shilpa Rao lauds Ali Sethi’s ‘Left Right’ collaboration

Indian singer Shilpa Rao took to her Instagram story to praise the latest release by Pakistani musicians, Left Right.

The song features Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, Maanu, and Abdullah Siddiqui, and has been lauded for its innovative sound and catchy lyrics. Rao, who was featured in Coke Studio Pakistan in 2016, commended the talented team, calling them “amazing people” and congratulated them, saying “well done!”

The song’s exceptional songwriting abilities are evident as it blends various emotions seamlessly into a cohesive masterpiece. Left Right’s lyrics weave together a compelling story, enhanced by the visually captivating music video. The track incorporates reggaeton beats and an arrangement that starts off reminiscent of a Coke Studio number before taking an unexpected turn.

Each artist involved brings their unique qualities to the project, but Shae Gill stands out with her powerful vocals and charismatic presence, becoming a defining element of the track. The song’s production and overall treatment reflect the distinctive style of Abdullah Siddiqui.

The collaboration between some of the most talented names in the Pakistani music industry today has created an infectious and groovy banger that is bound to stay in listeners’ heads. With its captivating melody and memorable lyrics, the song has the potential to carve a special place in the hearts of its audience. The accompanying music video has quickly gained attention on social media platforms, receiving accolades for its innovative sound and catchy lyrics.

Left Right is a testament to the Pakistani music industry’s talent and innovation, proving that it can create exceptional music that transcends borders and is appreciated by audiences worldwide.