Rio Olympic champ Van Avermaet wins again at 37

Van Avermaet finished 2017 as UCI world number one cyclist
AFP May 14, 2023
AG2R Citroen Team's Belgian rider Greg Van Avermaet awaits the start of the 120th edition of the Paris-Roubaix one-day classic cycling race, between Compiegne and Roubaix, northern France, in Compiegne, on April 9, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

AG2R Citroen Team’s Belgian rider Greg Van Avermaet awaits the start of the 120th edition of the Paris-Roubaix one-day classic cycling race, between Compiegne and Roubaix, northern France, in Compiegne, on April 9, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

Former Olympic cycling champion Greg Van Avermaet won for the first time in three years on Sunday on the French one-day circuit at the Boucles de l’Aulne.

The 37-year-old, in his final season at French outfit AG2R-Citroen, won the Olympic road race at the Rio Games in 2016.

The Belgian spent the next five years wearing a gold band on his arm, as is the right of Olympic cycling champions.

Current Olympic road race title holder from Tokyo Primoz Roglic was wearing a gold helmet at the Giro d’Italia on Sunday.

Van Avermaet finished 2017 as UCI world number one cyclist and in 2018 led the Tour de France, but his last win came at the Montreal Grand Prix in 2019.

cycling

giro d'italia

greg van avermaet

