Astounding discovery: Saturn’s moon count soars to 145 with 62 newly found moons!

Saturn steals the show with a jaw-dropping discovery! Scientists found 62 new moons, boosting Saturn’s total to a mind-boggling 145 moons.

Jupiter’s moon reign is over, as Saturn takes the title of the solar system’s moon king. Using high-tech telescopes in Hawaii, a team from the University of British Columbia unveiled these elusive moons.

The newly found moons, known as “irregular moons,” have eccentric orbits and move opposite to Saturn’s rotation.

Researchers believe they may have originated from a larger moon that shattered millions of years ago.

This revelation hints at a chaotic past for Saturn. Soon, the International Astronomical Union will officially recognize these moons, cementing their cosmic status.

Poor Jupiter, with its 95 moons, couldn’t be reached for comment. Saturn’s moon party is the talk of the galaxy, showcasing the ever-changing wonders of our cosmic neighborhood.

The universe keeps surprising us, one moon at a time!