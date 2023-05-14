WhatsApp introduces four new features for users

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has unveiled four exciting new features to enhance the user experience.

The latest updates include the option to silence unknown callers, group mentions within community announcement groups, community entry points, and message editing.

The ability to silence unknown callers allows users to have more control over the calls they receive, reducing spam and enhancing privacy and security.

Users can activate this feature by accessing the privacy option in settings and enabling it for calls.

Group mentions enable community admins to highlight specific groups within community announcement groups, ensuring important messages reach the intended audience effectively.

This feature streamlines group communication and management.

With community entry points, users can open community groups directly within the community announcement group, improving navigation and convenience.

Community creators can also create new groups easily from the entry point menu.

The message editing feature allows users to edit text messages within 15 minutes of sending them, rectifying typos and errors swiftly.

This feature maintains conversation integrity while offering flexibility for quick corrections.

These features are currently available to beta testers and will be rolled out to more users in the upcoming weeks.

Install the latest WhatsApp beta version for iOS or Android to experience these updates.