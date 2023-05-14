Netflix cancels “Lockwood & Co.” after one season, disappointing fans

Netflix has decided to cancel Lockwood & Co., its supernatural detective series, after just one season. The show was based on the young adult novels by Jonathan Stroud and debuted on the platform in January of this year.

Developed by Joe Cornish, the eight-episode adaptation followed Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes), a teenage ghost hunter, who joins forces with Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) and George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) to form a ghost-busting agency.

The plot of Lockwood & Co. revolves around three teenagers and their friendship as they tackle deadly ghouls in London. The show stood out among the many corporate, adult-run agencies in the city, as it was independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision. The trio’s tiny startup was on a mission to unravel a mystery that would change history.

Despite its popularity with fans, the show didn’t make the cut for a second season. In a statement, Complete Fiction, the production company behind the show, expressed their disappointment at the cancellation. They said that making the series had been “one of the most rewarding experiences of our careers” and thanked Netflix, Stroud, the cast, crew, and fans, who they referred to as the “Lock Nation,” for their support in bringing the books to life.

Lockwood & Co. was a unique show that stood out among the many supernatural series on Netflix. While fans of the series may be disappointed by its cancellation, they can still enjoy the one season that was produced. The series showcased the talents of its young cast and provided a fresh take on the classic ghost-busting narrative.