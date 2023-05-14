Charlize Theron Stuns in a Daring Gothic Dress at Fast X Premiere

Charlize Theron, the South African actress, and producer turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of the much-anticipated movie “Fast X” on Wednesday night. The 46-year-old star of the franchise arrived in a daring and gothic sheer black dress.

The sultry black dress from Versace, which featured strategic cutouts and a sheer bodice, left little to the imagination. The sleeveless gown was designed with an asymmetrical neckline and silver chains draped down the sides of the dress. Charlize accessorized the look with black strappy heels and minimal jewelry, which drew more attention to her dress.

Her blonde locks were styled straight and sleek, and her makeup was kept minimal with a nude lip, bold eyelashes, and subtle contouring. The Oscar-winning actress appeared confident as she walked down the red carpet, posing for photos with her co-stars Vin Diesel, Ludacris, and John Cena.

Theron’s daring fashion statement garnered much attention on social media, with many praising her for her bold fashion choice. Fans of the franchise couldn’t help but notice how the actress continued to outdo herself with each premiere.

The South African-born star has been a fixture in the franchise since 2015’s “Fast & Furious 7,” where she played the villainous Cipher. She reprised her role in the eighth and ninth installments of the franchise, with her character continuing to stir up trouble for the series’ protagonists.

“Fast X” promises to be the most action-packed and thrilling installment in the franchise, with the cast taking the franchise to new heights. The film follows the series’ heroes as they take on a dangerous mission that involves high-speed chases, explosive action sequences, and nail-biting thrills.

Charlize Theron’s gothic dress only adds to the hype surrounding the movie, with fans eagerly anticipating the film’s release in theaters on June 25th.