‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ set to release on Raksha Bandhan week

Anand Tiwari’s upcoming romantic comedy, previously known as Raula, has a new title, Mere Mehboob… Mere Sanam. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk in lead roles and is produced by Karan Johar and his partners.

The movie completed filming earlier this year, and after post-production work, it is set to release on August 25, 2023. The release date coincides with Raksha Bandhan week, a significant holiday in India.

Described as having a unique narrative focused on the characters, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam is expected to be a compelling romantic comedy. The film features an exciting ensemble cast and is currently in the post-production phase. According to insiders, the editing process is expected to be completed shortly.

In addition to this project, Vicky Kaushal is also preparing for his next film, Lukka Chuppi 2, directed by Laxman Uttekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It will be the first time that Vicky will appear in a film directed by Uttekar and will star alongside Sara Ali Khan. The movie is set to release on June 2, and the trailer is scheduled to be released on May 15.

Fans of Vicky Kaushal, as well as Indian cinema enthusiasts, are eagerly awaiting the release of both of these highly anticipated films. The talented actor has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his impressive performances and versatile acting skills. With the release of Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and Lukka Chuppi 2, audiences will have the chance to witness Vicky Kaushal’s talent once again on the big screen.