Kate Middleton’s piano performance surprises audience

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest featured a special musical cameo from Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. In a pre-taped opening sequence for the show, the princess was seen playing a 10-second instrumental piece on a grand piano.

The musical piece was composed by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel and was originally performed by Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, last year’s Eurovision winner.

Video Credits: Access Hollywood

The princess wore a one-shoulder royal blue Jenny Packham gown, paying tribute to Ukraine’s flag, which is blue and yellow. She also donned sapphire earrings that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II, in honor of her memory. The musical performance was filmed at Windsor Castle’s Crimson Drawing Room earlier this month, BBC News reported.

This was not the first time the Princess showcased her musical talents publicly. She had accompanied singer Tom Walker on the piano during a televised Christmas Eve service at Westminster Abbey in London in December 2021.

The surprise musical cameo delighted fans, and a post on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram page read, “A #Eurovision surprise. A pleasure to join @kalush.official in a special performance of last year’s winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool.” The event took place in Liverpool, UK, which hosted the international event on behalf of Ukraine.

Kate’s participation in the event added a royal touch to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The princess was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as the rest of the royal family, at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla, held at Westminster Abbey last weekend.