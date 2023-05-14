Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 14th May 2023 Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 14th May 2023 May 14, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 14th May 2023 Recommended Rioters wanted to torch planes at PAF Base MM Alam in Mianwali: Naqvi WhatsApp introduces four new features for users US embassy issues security alert for its citizens in Pakistan Related Stories Complexion’s intruder: The troubling effects of Melasma on your skin Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine How your dress color can affect your summer experience? Experts weigh in Most Popular “A beautiful soul”: Shaheen Afridi’s grandmother passes away Reham Khan reacts to Imran Khan’s arrest Hareem Shah threatens Rana Sanaullah, ‘will upload all videos’