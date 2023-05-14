Hareem Shah attacks Mufti Qavi, Molana Fazlur Rehman, sparks unrest on Twitter

TikTok star Hareem Shah recently stirred up controversy on Twitter with her scathing comments against Mufti Abdul Qavi and Molana Fazlur Rehman, two prominent religious figures in Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, Hareem Shah attacked Mufti Qavi as he called out deposed premier Imran Khan and his third wife Bushra Bibi, as he declared that their ‘Nikkah’ marriage is ‘null and void’. She posted a video alongside her tweet where she could be seen slapping the religious leader, in a bedroom setting. She said that this was her response to what he declared about Imran Khan.

In another tweet which was posted a day after her previous tweet, she warned also Molana Fazlur Rehman, the head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, that he was involved in corrupt practices and had illicit relationships, she said that ‘tomorrow’ on May 15 at 11a.m she will share a video message for the religious leader exposing him in front of Pakistani nation, and will reveal his true picture towards the masses.

Her tweets garnered mixed reactions from social media users, with some supporting her for speaking out against powerful men who abuse their positions of authority. Others, however, criticized her for making unsubstantiated allegations and tarnishing the reputations of respected religious leaders.

The controversy sparked by Hareem Shah’s tweets highlights the ongoing debate in Pakistan about the role of social media in shaping public discourse and holding those in power accountable. While some see social media as a powerful tool for exposing corruption and abuse of power, others argue that it can also be misused to spread false information and defame individuals without due process.

Mufti Qavi has faced similar allegations in the past, including his involvement in the murder of social media star Qandeel Baloch in 2016. Molana Fazlur Rehman has also been criticized for his political maneuvers and close ties to the military establishment.

As the controversy continues to unfold, it remains to be seen whether Hareem Shah’s accusations will lead to any legal action against Mufti Qavi or Molana Fazlur Rehman, or if they will be dismissed as baseless claims. Regardless, the incident serves as a reminder of the power dynamics at play in Pakistan’s religious and political landscape, and the need for greater accountability and transparency.