Bollywood’s new moms celebrate Mother’s day 2023 with their babies

Mother’s Day 2023 is a special occasion for several Bollywood actors who welcomed their little ones in the past year. From Gauahar Khan to Alia Bhatt, these new mothers will be celebrating their first Mother’s Day.

Gauahar Khan, the Bigg Boss 7 winner, and her husband Zaid Darbar became proud parents to a baby boy on May 10. Sharing the news with fans, Gauahar posted a picture of the little one with a caption that read, “Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realize what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar.”

In November 2022, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, a daughter named Devi Basu Singh Grover. Six years after their marriage, the couple was overjoyed to hold their little one in their arms. Bipasha shared the news on social media, writing, “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja arrived on August 20, 2023, and since then, the couple has been sharing adorable pictures of their little one on social media. The actor frequently posts pictures of her son and writes sweet captions that reflect her love for her bundle of joy.

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam welcomed their baby boy, Neil Kitchlu, on April 19, 2022. Since then, Kajal has been sharing pictures and videos of her little one on social media, giving fans glimpses of her life as a new mother.

Last but not least, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl, Raha, in November 2022. Announcing the baby’s arrival, Alia wrote on Instagram, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

This Mother’s Day, these Bollywood celebrities will be celebrating the joys of motherhood and the love they have for their little ones.