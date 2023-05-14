Govt urges Fazl to change location of planned Islamabad sit-in

The federal government has called for Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to change the location of his planned sit-in in Islamabad.

Originally scheduled to take place outside the Supreme Court, the government has requested that the sit-in be relocated to D-Chowk in the capital city.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), had announced the peaceful sit-in in opposition to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, accusing him of granting preferential treatment and VIP protocol to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan.

The decision to hold the sit-in was made during a meeting attended by the heads of PDM parties, including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who participated via video link from London.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and urged him to reconsider staging the sit-in outside the top court.

The government’s request was made in an effort to prevent further tension and unrest in the country.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated that the government had suggested that the PDM hold their protest at D-Chowk instead. He emphasized that the country had already experienced a recent law and order crisis, referring to the violent protests that erupted following the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9 by the Rangers, acting on a warrant issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in relation to the Al-Qadir Trust case.