US embassy issues security alert for its citizens in Pakistan

Embassy cancels routine consular appointments for Monday
Samaa Web Desk May 14, 2023
<p>Photo: US Embassy Twitter</p>

The US Embassy in Islamabad has canceled all routine consular appointments for Monday (tomorrow).

The embassy issued a security alert on Sunday due to the potential for road closures and/or traffic delays.

The alert further said the embassy remains open and available for emergency services, though it continues to restrict movements of embassy personnel to official and mission-essential travel only.

US Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore are open for routine consular appointments, the notification further said.

It reminded US citizens of potential disruptions to mobile phone service and that they should have contingency communication plans in place if traveling in-country.

“US citizens are urged to pay attention to local media for security updates and planned road closures and maintain good situational awareness and security wherever they travel in Pakistan,” it added.

The US embassy strongly encourages its citizens to avoid large gatherings, unnecessary travel, and remain vigilant of their surroundings and to comply with all established security checkpoints.

Security

US

USA

United States

US Embassy in Islamabad

alert

