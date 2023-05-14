Public property worth Rs250m destroyed in 3 days of protests in Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s violent protests in Islamabad on May 9 have caused a loss of billions to the national treasury.

As per an assessment, government property worth Rs250 million was destroyed over three days of violent protests in the federal capital.

Moreover, 12 cars and 34 motorcycles as well as the office of the Industrial Area SP were burnt to ashes.

The Tarnol, Sangjani and Ramna police stations were also attacked by armed protesters.

Eleven FC personnel and 71 police officers and officials were injured in the violence.

Furthermore, 26 cases have been registered against the culprits and 564 people arrested.

Following the violent protests, arson and vandalism by supporters of the PTI workers after the arrest of Imran Khan, the number of criminals arrested in the last five days in Punjab has reached 3,185.

According to the Punjab government, more than 300 culprits who attacked the Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) have been arrested, while the process of profiling more than 300 others has also been completed.

The Punjab Police spokesman claimed the identification of the culprits is under way with the help of social media accounts and CCTV footage.