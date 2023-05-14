Imran Khan arrest: ‘Afghans involved’ in PTI’s riots, violence in Peshawar

After the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Afghans were also involved in the riots and violent incidents perpetrated by the party supporters and workers in Peshawar.

Security sources have claimed that the PTI leadership carried out the riots by paying huge amounts to Afghan citizens.

Also Read: COAS vows to bring planners of May 9 vandalism to justice

The law enforcement agencies have released an alleged confessional statement following a spree of arrests.

The sources said confessions of three Afghan citizens have been released, while investigation with others is under way.

Also Read: Four more arrested over attack on GHQ gate

They added that Afghan residents were bribed by the PTI leadership.

The arrested criminals belonged to Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif, the security sources claimed.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Saturday said the armed forces will not tolerate any further attempt at violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism, and resolved to bring to justice all the planners, abettors, instigators, and executors of the vandalism of May 9.

Also Read: 3,185 arrested in five days over violent protests in Punjab: police

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief visited the Peshawar Corps Headquarters where he was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.