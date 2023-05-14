Pakistan announces Hajj flight operation from May 21

Minister of Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mehmood said that Pakistan will start Hajj flights operation 2023 from May 21.

He said flights will start from May 21 to take Hajj pilgrims to Haramain Sharifain.

Senator Talha addressing a press conference in Islamabad said that the government will bear the cost of sacrifice on behalf of the pilgrims for pilgrims under the government scheme.

He said that the first Hajj flight will depart from Karachi and Islamabad on May 21.

“The cost of the sacrifice is about Rs53,000 rupees, which has been included in the Hajj expenses,” he added.

Read Also:

All 36,000 pilgrims under regular, sponsorship schemes to perform Hajj 2023 without balloting

Over 42,000 Hajj applications received so far for official scheme

Step-by-step guide to Hajj

ECP says no by-poll to be held on Mufti Shakoor’s vacant NA seat