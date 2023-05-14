Rioters wanted to torch planes at PAF Base MM Alam in Mianwali: Naqvi

Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday said that rioters wanted to torch planes at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base M.M. Alam in Mianwali during violent riots on May 9.

He said most people in Mianwali were armed. “It’s an attack on Pakistan,” he said.

It is pertinent to note that rioters attack Mianwali Air Base on May 9, named after 1965 war hero Muhammad Mahmood Alam aka MM Alam.

Mohsin Naqvi said PTI rioters burnt 108 cars and 26 buildings and also damaged safe cities cameras.

Addressing a press conference at CM House in Lahore on Sunday along with the Punjab IG and chief secretary, Naqvi said PTI woman leader Yasmin Rashid was the key player in the attack on Jinnah House. He said around 3400 people were present outside the Jinnah House while around 400 people were present inside the Jinnah House aka Corps Commander House.

He vowed to hold people accountable involved in May 9 incidents.

Mohsin Naqvi claimed it was a pre-planned and coordinated attack on public and army installations.

He said two metro stations were burnt to ashes worth a billion rupees.

Naqvi commented Zalmay Khalilzad is a paid person who has been tweeting paid posts against Pakistan.

He said police were strictly advised not to open fire shots at any place and if someone trespasses in a government building then act within the law.

He acknowledged that police also complained, ‘You send us to face stones’.

Naqvi said advertisements in the newspaper were met with very good response from the public and the government has started depositing Rs0.2 million and Rs0.5 million on tipoff information.

Punjab CM assured If anyone has been arrested by mistake then he will be out from jail.

Punjab chief executive said it was his mistake to stop police personnel from firing bullets.

However, if someone attacks a government building then police will use force according to law.

Also, Rawalpindi Capital City Police Office (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani addressing the media persons said that 276 people involved in violent mob attacks on public buildings have been arrested.

He said Police lodged 17 FIRs and a person who used petrol to torch General Headquarters (GHQ) gate has been arrested via video footage.

Hamdani said protesters wanted to uproot GHQ main gate.

26 accused involved in the GHQ attacks were presented before media persons on Sunday.