PML-N submits request for PDM’s protest outside SC tomorrow

The ruling PML-N has formally submitted an application with the Islamabad district administration seeking permission for a protest outside the Supreme Court on Monday.

In a meeting of the local leadership of the parties comprising the PDM at Islamabad’s Chak Shehzad, a strategy regarding the protest outside the Supreme Court tomorrow was prepared.

Workers from Islamabad and Rawalpindi will reach the Supreme Court in the form of a convoy, the meeting decided.

A strong, peaceful protest will be recorded on the orders of the respective party leadership.

The PML-N has submitted a request to the district administration for the protest sit-in, said party leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

He further said workers from all over Islamabad will fully participate in the sit-in.

Meanwhile, convoys of supporters and leaders of the parties comprising the PDM as well as its allies from various corners of the country have started their journeys towards Islamabad.