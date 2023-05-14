SBP decides not to extend digital census date

The Statistics Bureau of Pakistan (SBP) has decided not to extend the date of digital census and directed all the district administrations to complete the census process by May 15.

SBP wrote letters to census commissioners of all provinces along with the census commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and asked them to complete the field work by May 15 at all costs.

Earlier, Statistics Bureau of Pakistan (SBP) had extended the date of digital census. Statistics data showed 100 percent of first digital census has been completed.

SBP Chief Statistician Naeem Al Zafar said 99 percent of the census work is completed in Punjab while 98 percent of census work is completed in Sindh and 82 percent of work is completed in country’s largest province Balochistan.

Zadfar said 100 percent work has been completed in Azad Jammu Kashmir A(JK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“90 percent of the work has been completed in 131 out of 156 districts,” Naeem Al Zafar said.