SRK’s ‘Don 3’ is happening! Maker finally spills the beans

The Shah Rukh Khan-and-Priyanka Chopra-starrer ‘Don: The Chase Begins Again’ , left viewers spellbound.

The Farhan Akhtar-directorial, which released in 2006, was followed by a sequel, ‘Don 2’, in 2011. Both films received raving reviews and were highly appreciated by the audience.

Ever since, fans have been eagerly awaiting the third installment in the franchise, and the director Farhan and leading star Shah Rukh Khan have been pounded with questions about it, which has never been confirmed previously. Until now!

Finally, producer Ritesh Sidhwani has spilled the beans on ‘Don 3’, reports online portal Pinkvilla.

Recently, while speaking to the PTI news agency, Sidhawani confirmed that the third part is in the scripting stage. When he was asked about the plot, he said that he is unaware of the details.

Ritesh shared, “Till my partner (Farhan Akhtar) finishes writing it, we won’t do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script… Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see ‘Don’.”

Meanwhile, SRK is currently busy shooting for Atlee’s ‘Jawan’, which is scheduled to release on September 7. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ in the pipeline where he will be seen with Taapsee Pannu.