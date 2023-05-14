Police arrest PTI leader Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

Lahore Police on Sunday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and secretary of another PTI leader Hammad Azhar.

Read Also: 3,185 arrested in five days over violent protests in Punjab: police

Police said number of criminals arrested in the last five days has reached 3,185.

These arrests were made following the violent protests, arson and vandalism by supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers after the arrest of Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to note that COAS Asim Munir already clarified that no more attack on army installations would be tolerated..

PTI protestors torched Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar and Jinnah House aka Corps Commander House in Lahore and attacked General Headquarters (GHQ) and other army installations.

Pakistan Army and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed May 9 as black day while former premier Imran Khan denied any involvement in the attacks and insisted PTI is a peaceful party.