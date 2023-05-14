Four more arrested over attack on GHQ gate

Four more suspects have been detained in the GHQ attack and vandalism case of May 9.

Sources say police and other law enforcement agencies were jointly behind arresting the suspects.

The special team has reportedly also completed the identification of 50 suspects who attacked the gate of the army’s General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The suspects have been identified from social media videos, and CCTV cameras.

They were later also identified through Nadra data after obtaining their footage from CCTV cameras.

Security teams are conducting raids for arresting the suspects after obtaining their addresses.

On Saturday, a committee was constituted to investigate the attack on the main gate of the military’s General Headquarters by violent PTI protesters following the arrest of party chief Imran Khan.

The committee is to be headed by Rawalpindi SSP (Investigation) Zunaira Azfar.