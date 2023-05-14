Watch Live
Punjab CTD nab four Islamic State, TTP terrorists in multiple raids

Recover suicide vests, explosive material from terrorist's procession
Fahad Bhatti May 14, 2023
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted major operations in three cities on a tip off and arrested four terrorists belonging to banned ISIS and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

During Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Sargodha, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala, explosive materials and equipment for making suicide vests were recovered from the terrorists.

The terrorists were identified as Salman, Sherzaman, Malik Asrar and Sher Khan.

CTD officials said cases have been registered against the terrorists while investigation is ongoing.

The statement reads that 51 suspects were arrested during 248 combing operations in this week alone while over 11,000 people were questioned in the combing operations.

The authorities said CTD is determined to root out the scourge of terrorism.

