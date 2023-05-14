3,185 arrested in five days over violent protests in Punjab: police

Following the violent protests, arson and vandalism by supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers after the arrest of Imran Khan, the number of criminals arrested in the last five days has reached 3,185.

According to the Punjab government, more than 300 culprits who attacked the Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) have been arrested, while the process of profiling more than 300 others has also been completed.

The Punjab Police spokesman claimed the identification of the culprits is under way with the help of social media accounts and CCTV footage.

The spokesman further said 152 police officers were seriously injured in the violent incidents across Punjab, while 94 vehicles belonging to the department were damaged and set on fire.

The authorities said 22 government buildings, including police stations, were severely damaged.

The spokesman further said 27 vehicles of the Lahore police, 21 of Faisalabad police and 19 vehicles belonging to the Rawalpindi police were destroyed during the protests of May 9.

Moreover, nine vehicles of the Mianwali police, five of Sialkot and three of Gujranwala police were destroyed by the protesters, the spokesman said.

Four vehicles of the Multan police, one each of Attock, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh police were also severely damaged.

Moreover, three Police Constabulary vehicles and eight private vehicles were also destroyed by the miscreants, spokesperson Punjab Police.

Identification complete

Meanwhile, the identification of 20 PTI workers involved in arson and vandalism in Faisalabad following Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 has been completed

The suspects include PTI West Punjab Region President Faizullah Kamuka, as well as mayoral candidate Rana Zahid Mehmood, Shehbaz Amir Ali and Shehryar Ali.

All the identified suspects are wanted by the police.