180 terrorist attacks rocked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year: report

The anti-terrorism department in Peshawar has issued the data regarding an increase in terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the report, 133 incidents of terrorism took place in KP during the four months of the last year.

This year, the number of terrorist attacks increased to 180 during the same period.

The maximum number of 50 terrorist attacks was reported in February, the report stated.

It further claimed 158 terrorists were arrested in 711 intelligence-based operations.

In these operations, the security forces killed 62 terrorists, and seized 47 kilograms of explosives and 150 hand grenades from the hunted terrorists.

The report added that suicide jackets and other weapons were also recovered from the terrorists.