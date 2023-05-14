‘I said yes’ Parineeti Chopra gets engaged to Raghav Chadha

Actor Parineeti Chopra got engaged to politician Raghav Chadha in Delhi on Saturday.

Parineeti posted several pictures on Instagram to announce her engagement.

This is the first time that either Parineeti or Raghav has acknowledged the relationship. “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! 💍,” she wrote in the caption.

Both Parineeti and Raghav wore white, and the last picture in her post was a close-up of their hands, intertwined.