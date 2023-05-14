Pakistan's female climber Naila kiani scales world highest mountain Everest

Pakistani female climber Naila Kiani along with Nepali Pasang Temba Sherpa successfully scaled world highest mountain Everest (8848.86 m) at 08:02 Nepal Time (NPT) on Sunday morning.

She became the first foreign female climber to summit the peak in 2023.

Reports suggest that Naila Kiani became first Pakistani woman climber to summit Five peaks over 8,000m. It is pertinent to note that Naila is a Dubai-based Pakistani banker and an amateur boxer mother of two kids.

Mount Everest lies on the border between Nepal and the Tibet Autonomous Region of China at an elevation of 29,032 feet (8,849 metres),

Mount Everest is the highest mountain in the world. Everest has long been revered by local peoples.

Its most common Tibetan name, Chomolungma, means “Goddess Mother of the World” or “Goddess of the Valley.”

The Sanskrit name Sagarmatha means literally “Peak of Heaven.”

Its identity as the highest point on the Earth’s surface was not recognized, however, until 1852, when the governmental Survey of India established that fact.

In 1865 the mountain—previously referred to as Peak XV—was renamed for Sir George Everest, British surveyor general of India from 1830 to 1843.