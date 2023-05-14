Countrywide week long anti-polio campaign to be kicked off tomorrow

Pakistan is all set to launch special anti-polio week long drive in 71 districts across the province including metropolis with a target to vaccinate 23.8 million.

Anti-polio campaign will be kicked off in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkha (KP).

Punjab to kick off week long campaign in 12 districts including Lahore and Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, while five days in Bhakkar, Layya, DG Khan, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur and Sheikhupura.

As per the statement issued by the Punjab chief secretary office, provincial health authorities have set a target of immunizing as many as 22 million children up to the age of five years in 71 districts with the deployment of about 84,000 polio workers during the campaign.

Chief Secretary Punjab held a meeting of the Provincial Taskforce for Polio Eradication at the Civil Secretariat to review the arrangements for the upcoming campaign.

Punjab top cop directed that the anti-polio campaign be made successful and special attention be paid to improving the micro plans for the coverage of the ‘missed children’.

He said that everyone needs to continue working with a national spirit for the complete eradication of polio and issued instructions to the Health Department to review the human resource model.

It is pertinent to note that Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator (EOC) and head of the polio programme in Punjab Khizer Afzaal Chaudhary called on district administrations to ensure provision of adequate security to polio eradication teams.