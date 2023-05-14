Punjab governor issues amended CrPC Ordinance

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman on Sunday issued the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Amendment Ordinance 2023 and Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Ordinance Authority Amendment Ordinance 2023.

Section 144 of the CrPC used to bring legal complications in emergency situations.

Due to the legal complications, it was not possible to present the case for imposing the restrictions under the Section 144 to the cabinet immediately in emergency situations.

Owing to the promulgation of the Ordinance, the legal complications would be removed in the implementation of Section 144.

Following the promulgation of the Ordinance, the deputy commissioner or any other authorized government officer will be able to issue orders under Section 144 in emergency situations.

Under the agriculture marketing amendment ordinance, in the light of the directives of the election commission, the people appointed on political grounds in the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority and the boards of market committees can be dismissed immediately. This was not possible previously.

The amended CrPC comes in the wake of promulgation of Section 144 in various cities of the country, following violent protests and ransacking and vandalism by PTI supporters against party Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest on Tuesday.