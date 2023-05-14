Punjab: New schedule for 9th, 10th class exams announced

The schedule for the postponed exams of classes 9th and 10th has been announced following the unrest situation caused by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

Read more: Cambridge exams to resume across Pakistan from Monday

The exams, which were initially postponed due to the prevailing situation, will now take place on May 17, 18, and 19 in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Similarly, in Peshawar, the postponed papers will be held between May 19 and 23.