Four Russian military planes reportedly shot down near Ukraine border

Two Russian fighter jets and two military helicopters were reportedly shot down close to the Ukrainian border in Russia’s Bryansk region, according to Russian news outlet Kommersant. The military raiding party comprised a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter bomber, a Su-35 fighter, and two Mi-8 helicopters.

They were “shot down almost simultaneously” in an ambush in the Bryansk region adjoining northeast Ukraine. If confirmed, it would be a stunning military operation for Kyiv. Kommersant provided no evidence that Ukrainian forces were responsible for the downing of the four aircraft, but several pro-war military bloggers made the same assertion.

Russia’s Defence Ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment. Ukraine usually declines to comment on reports of attacks within Russian territory, but pro-Ukrainian social media was abuzz with speculation that the downing of the four aircraft was not accidental.

According to Kommersant, the fighters were supposed to deliver a missile and bomb attack on targets in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine, and the helicopters were there to back them up.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tweeted that the Russian aircraft intended to launch a “missile-bomb attack” on Ukraine’s Chernihiv region but were “destroyed by ‘unidentified persons’,” which he described as “instant karma.” “Killers on wings” were destroyed before the next crime could be committed, he added. The Russian state news agency TASS reported on Saturday that a Russian Su-34 warplane had crashed in that region, but the cause was unspecified.

TASS also reported that an engine fire in a Russian helicopter had caused it to crash near the city of Klintsy in Bryansk, about 40 km (25 miles) from the border with Ukraine. The report made no mention of the Su-35 or of a second Russian helicopter crashing or being shot down. With no official confirmation, it remains unclear what led to the crash of the Russian aircraft.