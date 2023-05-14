‘Lawlessness in Kashmore’: Cop martyred, 6 citizens abducted in 24 hours

The robbers in Kashmore city are on the loose and it seems nobody is there to stop them as six citizens have been kidnapped in the last 24 hours while a cop has also embraced martyrdom.

Police said bandits opened indiscriminate firing on the vehicles near Kashmore city resulting in truck tyre burst and took away two people including a driver to Kacha area.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon earlier ordered to intensify the intelligence based operation against criminals in Katcha areas.

In first quarter of 2023, 189 encounters took place in the Katcha areas including 63 in Ghotki, 53 in Sukkur, 42 in Kashmore and 31 in Shikarpur.

During these encounters, 19 bandits were killed including five in Ghotki, 8 in Sukkur and 6 in Kashmore. Similarly, four bandits were injured in Ghotki, 27 in Sukkur, three in Kashmore and five in Shikarpur.

The quarterly report said a total of 208 robbers were arrested as a result of coordinated police actions, including 45 from Ghotki, 51 from Sukkur, nine from Kashmore and 103 from Shikarpur.

Police protected 11 citizens from Ghotki, five from Sukkur, 90 from Kashmore, and 30 from Shikarpur who were almost victims of honey traps in frist quarter of this year.