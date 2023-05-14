Convoys of PDM workers depart for Islamabad to stage sit-in outside SC

Convoys of workers and activists of the parties comprising the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as well as their allies have departed for the federal capital from various cities.

Convoys from various cities across the country are expected to reach Islamabad tomorrow for a protest announced by the PDM against the Supreme Court granting former prime minister Imran Khan bail in multiple cases registered against him across the country.

The PPP’s convoy is expected to leave for Islamabad from Lahore in a short while.

The party’s information secretary said the activists and workers will leave the PPP’s Model Town Secretariat in Lahore at 3pm today.

Faiza Malik said the convoy of PPP Lahore will be led by Aslam Gill. The PPP will express solidarity with the PDM outside the Supreme Court.

The protest sit-in is meant for the supremacy of the Constitution and democracy in the country. A large number of PPP supporters will participate in the sit-in, Ms Malik claimed.

JUI-F workers depart from Sindh, Balochistan

On the other hand, Allama Rashid Mehmood Soomro of the JUI-F is leading the convoy from Karachi.

A large number of workers are part of the convoy, which will stop in Hyderabad next.

The caravan will enter Islamabad tomorrow morning after passing through various cities.

The JUI-F spokesperson said that convoys of party workers from Sindh are all set to depart for Islamabad to participate in the sit-in outside the Supreme Court.

The central point for gathering has been fixed at Rohri Interchange, where the convoys from all over Sindh, including Karachi and Hyderabad, will gather and leave for Islamabad together.

The convoys from Sukkur and Larkana divisions will join the groups that are on their way from Karachi, the JUI-F spokesperson said.

The spokesman said from Sukkur that the main convoy en route from Karachi will reach here by the evening. Arrangements have been made for the food and accommodation of the main convoy at Rohri.

‘We want justice’

Speaking to the media at the Karachi toll plaza before departing, Allama Soomro claimed 100,000 will participate in the sit-in from Sindh. He said they were going to Islamabad on the orders of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Soomro said they wanted rule of law to prevail, adding the one who caused the economy to tank was free.

He further claimed they will the most peaceful protest in the history of Pakistan, adding all properties and the Supreme Court premises will remain safe.

The JUI-F leader said other parties will also reach Islamabad in their own way, adding the army and Rangers all belong to everyone, and they cannot harm anyone.

“We welcome the participation of Bilawal Bhutto,” Soomro remarked, asking Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to remove Section 144, saying the protesters are peaceful.

Meanwhile, convoys have also left from Quetta and Kohlu, while those from Barkhan and Musakhel have reached Rukni from where all of them will leave for Islamabad together on the call of JUI-F central chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Moreover, the volunteers of Ansarul Islam, the security force of the party, has reportedly reached outside the Supreme Court to ensure security arrangements for the protest sit-in.

On the reports of the volunteers’ entry into the Red Zone, the Secretariat police also reached the spot. The police force sought information from the volunteers.

Protest till CJP’s resignation

On Saturday, the JUI-F announced to continue its planned protest sit-in outside the Supreme Court under the PDM until the resignation of the chief justice of Pakistan.

The party has started preparing for its protest that it announced a day ago on Friday, following a spree of bails to former prime minister Imran Khan in multiple cases by the apex court.

The spokesperson for the Pakistan Democratic Movement president and JUI-F chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has claimed that more than 100,000 workers will participate in the sit-in, and preparations have been completed for bringing a convoy of thousands of workers from all provinces to Islamabad.

According to the spokesman, the convoys of JUI-F activists from Quetta and Karachi will depart tomorrow, while those from the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will leave from their bases on Monday.

The convoy from Peshawar will be led by Maulana Ataur Rehman, the convoy from the south of KP will be led by Akram Khan Durrani, Rashid Mehmood Soomro will lead the caravan of party workers from Sindh, the group from Balochistan will be led by Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Maulana Abdul Wasay.

The entire Punjab convoy will be led by Dr Attiqueur Rehman and reach Islamabad.