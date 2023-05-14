Zelenskiy in Germany after meeting pope

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was in Germany early on Sunday as he seeks to shore up support from key allies against Russia’s invasion of his country.

“Already in Berlin,” Zelenskiy tweeted after arriving from Italy, where he asked Pope Francis to back Kyiv’s peace plan got promises from Italy’s leaders of full military and financial backing for Ukraine, as well as support for Ukraine’s EU membership bid.

FIGHTING

Ukrainian troops are advancing in two directions in the eastern city of Bakhmut, but the situation in the city centre is more complicated, deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said on Saturday.

The Russian news outlet Kommersant reported that two Russian fighter jets and two military helicopters had been shot down on Saturday close to the Ukrainian border, in what would be a spectacular coup for Kyiv if confirmed.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Saturday that Ukrainian aircraft had struck two industrial sites in the Russian-held city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine with Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles supplied by Britain.

As the Eurovision song contest was underway in Britain on Saturday, Russian missiles hit the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil, home to the electro-pop duo Tvorchi, this year’s contestants from Ukraine. The contest was held in Liverpool because Ukraine, last year’s winners, could not host it due to the war.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.

DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY