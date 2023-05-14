Facebook Messenger app to no longer be available on Apple Watch

Apple Watch users who frequently use Facebook Messenger on their smartwatch may be in for some disappointment.

Beginning May 31, 2023, several features of the Facebook Messenger app will no longer be available on Apple Watch.

According to a report by MacRumors, Facebook is planning to delist the Messenger app from the WatchOS App Store, making it unavailable for new WatchOS-powered devices. For users who already have the app installed on their smartwatches, they will continue to be able to use the app, but with restricted features.

One of the most popular features that will be discontinued is the ability to give reactions to messages received on the app. In addition, the quick reply feature will also be removed, effectively ending features like speech-to-text dictation and scribble-to-text dictation.

Facebook has yet to release a public statement on the matter, but screenshots of notifications sent to users have been circulating on social media. Many believe that the lack of popularity of these watch-specific apps has led to Facebook’s decision to stop developing the Messenger App for the smartwatch.

It is not just Facebook that has decided to pull the plug on their respective Apple Watch apps. Several tech firms, including Slack, Trello, Twitter, Instagram, and Hulu, have recently removed their apps from the WatchOS platform. The reason being that the tiny display on a smartwatch is not conducive to a full-fledged app experience.

Over the years, smartwatches have evolved into becoming a convenient health and lifestyle accessory, and many people prefer to have a full app experience on their smartphones instead. It is unclear whether there will always be a small subset of users who prefer these dedicated WatchOS apps. However, it seems that in the current economic scenario, it does not make financial sense for companies to continue investing their time and resources in maintaining them.