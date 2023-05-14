Mars rover uncovers evidence of ancient river on red planet

NASA’s Perseverance rover has made a significant discovery on Mars, providing further evidence that the planet once teemed with water.

After two years of exploration, the car-sized rover has captured images of a once “rollicking river” in the Jezero Crater, according to NASA scientists.

The telltale formation of curving rocks, composed of larger, coarse sediments, is an indication of past vigorous water flow. “It’s been a delight to look at rocks on another planet and see processes that are so familiar,” said Libby Ives, a researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“Those indicate a high-energy river that’s truckin’ and carrying a lot of debris. The more powerful the flow of water, the more easily it’s able to move larger pieces of material.”

While scientists have previously seen these curved shapes from space, the Perseverance rover provided them with a closer look.

The mosaic picture, composed of 203 images, may show a Martian area with shifting river banks or sandbars whittled down by billions of years of wind-driven sand-blasting.

Researchers are now debating what kind of powerfully flowing water formed those curves, whether it was a river like the Mississippi, which winds snakelike across the landscape, or a braided river like Nebraska’s Platte, which forms small islands of sediment called sandbars.

These new findings provide further evidence of a past, water-rich world on Mars, including dried-up lakes, dried streams, and even ancient waves. The discovery also raises new questions about what the powerful waterway was like when Mars was a warmer, bluer planet.

NASA scientists will continue to study the images captured by the Perseverance rover to gain further insight into the planet’s past and its potential for supporting life in the future.