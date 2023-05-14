NADRA launches National Sex Offenders Registry to Identify offenders

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has recently introduced the National Sex Offenders Registry (NSOR), along with an SMS verification service, to empower citizens in identifying individuals convicted of sex crimes against children and women.

The NSOR service assists citizens and institutions nationwide in identifying and tracking sexual offenders who have been convicted of crimes against children and women.

It operates as a dynamic database of convicted sex offenders, ensuring that the information remains up-to-date and responsive to the needs of institutions and the public in preventing sexual violence and abuse, as stated in a news release issued on Saturday.

NADRA has established connections with various law enforcement agencies and provincial governments to ensure real-time updates to the registry.

This step aims to enhance the effectiveness and responsiveness of the service in preventing sexual violence and abuse. An SMS-based verification service will alert citizens, employers, and departments to exercise caution when dealing with individuals who have a history of sexual offences.

NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik, expressed his deep commitment to this initiative, emphasizing its significance in safeguarding women and children from sexual violence and abuse.

He announced that citizens could now utilize this service to verify the CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card) number of individuals being hired for household chores, in mosques, colleges, universities, or any other employment.

This verification will ensure that they are not sexual offenders, possess a clean record, and can be trusted around women and children.

NADRA chairman highlighted the importance of preventing even a single instance of sexual abuse against women and children.

He emphasized that such prevention efforts were not only acts of protection but also investments in the future of the country.

He urged the nation to recognize the responsibility of safeguarding children and women from sexual abuse, which requires not only punishing offenders but also creating a culture of safety and protection for the most vulnerable segments of society.

By doing so, the next generation can be provided with opportunities to thrive and succeed.

It is worth mentioning that the purpose of this service is to provide common citizens and institutions with easy access to information about convicted sex offenders, particularly those who may pose a potential threat to children and women within tightly-knit communities.

This information can aid in locating offenders, preventing future crimes, and ensuring accountability for their actions.

To verify whether an individual being hired is a convicted sex offender, citizens of Pakistan can send a 13-digit CNIC number to the SMS short code 7000.

Upon verification, they will receive a reply in Urdu stating: “Beware! ABC son of XYZ is a convict. Don’t let him be around children and women.”

This proactive step taken by NADRA holds promise in combatting sexual offences and creating a safer environment for children and women across the country.