How Facial Reflexology and Nutrition is beneficial for women’s health?

Marrium Athar developed an interest in nutrition due to her personal struggle with severe hormonal issues, which she overcame through diet and healthy living.

She is a proud mother of three children, but she faced difficulties during their births due to debilitating symptoms such as irregular and heavy periods, migraines, thrush, and mood swings. She was diagnosed with endometriosis stage 3 after experiencing regular clotting following her second childbirth. Her symptoms worsened, and she faced the possibility of infertility when her blood tests revealed abnormal hormonal levels.

Despite these challenges, she adopted a healthy lifestyle free from chemicals and artificial ingredients, and gradually overcame her physical symptoms and mood swings.

Marrium pursued a career in nutrition to help others find the relief that she had discovered. She has assisted numerous clients in improving their health as a certified nutrition practitioner with advanced studies.

Additionally, she is a qualified reflexologist and facial reflexologist from Regents University London, and she holds a Level 3 diploma in healthy eating and well-being. Marrium aims to offer courses that provide basic advice on various aspects of healthy living, such as hormonal health and digestive wellness, to empower others to take control of their health and overcome their challenges. All of her qualifications were obtained from London-based institutions.