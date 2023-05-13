Ghana Ali talks about luck, defending marriage and career struggles

Actor Ghana Ali recently discussed her personal and professional life in an interview on Mahira Khan’s talk show. The Saraab actor defended her marriage to businessman Umair Gulzar, which caused controversy as he was already married to someone else.

Ghana revealed that Umair’s first wife was aware of their relationship beforehand but had a negative reaction when it became public. Despite this, Ghana praised her husband and explained that she believes in destiny and luck playing a role in shaping one’s life.

When asked about the entertainment industry, Ghana denied that merit holds any ground, stating that luck, lobbies, and production houses are important factors in an actor’s success.

However, she also believes that it is ultimately up to God. She cited the success stories of Wahaj Ali and Imran Ashraf as examples of destiny at work. While Mathira pointed out that they had been working for a long time before gaining recognition, Ghana emphasized that one’s time will come if it is meant to be.

Ghana also shared her views on gender equality in marriage, stating that she believes in traditional roles and wants her husband to be superior to her. She explained that she owed it to him after what he had been through because of their relationship and that she would do whatever he told her to do.

Despite facing criticism and accusations of being a homewrecker, Ghana remains committed to her marriage and her belief in destiny.