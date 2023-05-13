Fast & Furious 10 premiere held at Colosseum with star-studded red carpet

The “Fast & Furious” franchise is back with its 10th installment, titled “Fast X,” which premiered in Rome on Friday.

The red carpet event was held at the Temple of Venus in the Forum with the Colosseum as the backdrop, and the star-studded event included actors Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, and others.

“Fast X” honors Rome as the first city to screen the film ahead of its theatrical debut in the US on May 19, as some of the movie’s high-octane action scenes were shot in the Italian capital and its surrounding areas. Director Louis Leterrier revealed to Variety that the action scenes in Rome were all real, including a one-ton ball that was set on fire and rolled through the streets.

The film’s main villain is played by Jason Momoa, who has received praise for his performance, but there are some “clunky elements” in the movie, according to early reviews. Those who have seen “Fast X” ahead of its release have described it as “stupidly entertaining” and a “visual spectacle” that puts the franchise “back on track.”

Diesel, who also produces the “Fast” films, expressed his excitement about returning to Rome for the premiere, recalling how he never would have dreamed of shouting “Action!” in front of the Colosseum 20 years ago while filming the first installment of the franchise. Gibson also walked the red carpet alongside Diesel, thanking the international press for their coverage of the event.

The cast of “Fast X” also includes Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Leo Abelo Perry, Brie Larson, Jason Statham, and Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Paul Walker, who makes a cameo in the film. After the premiere, the film’s public screening was held at The Space multiplex nearby in Rome.