Iffat Omar slammed for not speaking up for women, amid recent turmoil

Iffat Omar, a well-known actor and model, has been known for being vocal about social and political issues in Pakistan, including women’s rights and feminism.

Recently, Pakistan has been in turmoil due to protests that have resulted in police brutality, property damage, and the arrest of women alongside men. There have been reports of women being mistreated by the police, including incidents where they were dragged by their hair and physically pushed around.

In response to these events, fellow actor Mishi Khan called out Iffat on her Instagram account, questioning her supposed hypocrisy. Mishi wondered why Iffat, who attends and speaks at Aurat March, a women’s rights event, and claims to support women’s empowerment, has not spoken up for the women who have been subjected to state violence. Mishi went on to question whether Iffat only speaks up for women when it benefits her in some way.

Iffat has not yet responded to Mishi’s comments. However, Iffat’s fans and followers have come to her defense, saying that she has been a consistent advocate for women’s rights and has spoken out on numerous occasions against mistreatment of women. Some have also criticized Mishi for calling out Iffat publicly and for her seemingly aggressive tone.

This incident has sparked a debate among Pakistan’s entertainment industry regarding their responsibility to speak up on political and social issues, particularly those affecting women. While some believe that celebrities should use their platform to raise awareness and advocate for change, others argue that they should not be expected to take a stance on every issue, especially if it risks their safety or career. Regardless, it is clear that the issue of women’s rights and police brutality is a critical concern that must be addressed in Pakistan.