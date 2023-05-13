Jeremy Allen’s wife Addison Timlin files for divorce after 3 years of marriage

Addison Timlin, the wife of actor Jeremy Allen, has filed for divorce after three years of marriage. The news was first reported by TMZ, which claimed that the couple had been living separately since early 2021. According to sources close to the couple, the split was amicable, and they are committed to co-parenting their two-year-old daughter, Ezer Billie White.

Jeremy Allen is best known for his roles in the television shows “The Leftovers” and “Six Feet Under.” He and Timlin, an actor known for her work in films like “The Town That Dreaded Sundown” and “Little Sister,” met on the set of the 2015 movie “The Adderall Diaries.” They got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot in October 2018 in a private ceremony.

The reasons for their split remain unclear, and both Allen and Timlin have not released any statements regarding the divorce. However, sources close to the couple claim that they had been experiencing some difficulties in their marriage for some time and had tried to work through them with the help of a therapist. Ultimately, they decided that it was best to end their marriage and move forward separately.

Despite the split, sources close to the couple say that they remain on good terms and are committed to co-parenting their daughter. They are both dedicated to ensuring that Ezer is well taken care of and that their separation does not impact her negatively.

Fans of the couple have expressed their sadness at the news of the split and have wished them both well. Many have also praised the couple for their commitment to co-parenting and their efforts to keep their daughter’s needs at the forefront of their minds during this difficult time.

It is not yet clear what the future holds for Allen and Timlin, but they have both proven themselves to be talented actors with bright futures ahead of them. They will undoubtedly continue to make their mark in the entertainment industry, both individually and together as co-parents of their daughter.