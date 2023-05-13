Asim Azhar, Abdul Hannan new music releases gets postponed

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Pakistan, renowned singers Asim Azhar and Abdul Hannan have decided to postpone the release of their highly anticipated songs, showing solidarity and concern for their country. The artists have chosen to prioritize the well-being of their nation over their music careers.

Asim Azhar had been preparing to unveil a collaborative single with a female artist, generating considerable excitement among his fans. However, he expressed his hesitation to release and promote any new music while the nation faces turbulent times, emphasizing the need for love and tolerance to prevail. He reassured his fans that the delay would be worth the wait, promising them a memorable musical experience.

Similarly, Abdul Hannan had been eagerly anticipating the release of his song Aankhon Aankhon Mein, but the recent events unfolding in Pakistan have deeply affected him, leading him to reschedule.

Both artists’ decision to postpone their song releases underscores their commitment to using their platforms responsibly. As influential figures in the music industry, they recognize the power of their voices and the impact their actions can have on society. By deferring the release of their songs, they aim to contribute to an atmosphere of tranquillity and unity, urging others to prioritize national well-being above personal ambitions.

The ongoing political crisis in Pakistan has led to escalating tensions, prompting these artists to put their music careers on hold. While the situation in the country remains uncertain, their decision to delay their song releases highlights the importance of social responsibility, showing that artists can play an essential role in promoting unity and stability in times of crisis.