PTI leader Yasmin Rashid rushed to hospital

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was rushed to Services Hospital today as she found difficulty breathing.

Yasmin, who was recently released from Kot Lakhpat Jail, experienced a rapid deterioration in her health while leaving the prison premises.

The PTI leader was rushed to the Services Hospital in Lahore where her treatment is underway.

Earlier today, the Lahore High Court suspended the detention orders of Yasmin Rashid and issued her release orders.

The Punjab police arrested PTI leader Yasmin Rashid and other prominent female leaders, along with 17 PTI women activists, on charges of inciting the people to stand up against the government, particularly the youth in their locality.

The accusations included planning unlawful assembly and disturbing peace in Lahore, leading to a potential law and order situation.

During the court proceeding, Justice Safdar Salim Shahid directed the authorities that if Yasmin Rashid is not involved in any case, then she should be released.

The court, further, suspended the house arrest order of 17 PTI female workers and supporters, including Sanam Javeed, Faiza Murad, Ambreen, Mehreen Khan, Shifa Shafqat, Qudsia Akbar and Sarwat Abrar.