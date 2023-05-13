Ajay Devgn to produce and star in, ‘Singham Again’

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is set to star in a new supernatural thriller after the success of Drishyam 2. The film will be produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios. It will be directed by Vikas Bahl and will begin shooting in June. The movie will be filmed in multiple locations, including Mumbai, Mussoorie, and London.

The team is keeping details of the upcoming project under wraps, but fans can expect a bone-chilling thriller. Devgn is known for his powerful performances in action and drama films and this new genre will be an exciting departure for the actor.

In addition to this new project, Devgn’s next film, Singham Again, has been moved to an earlier release date. The film, which is the third installment in the Singham franchise, was originally slated to release on Diwali 2024. However, the film will now hit theaters on August 15, 2024. The movie will be directed by Rohit Shetty, who has previously directed the two films in the franchise.

Singham Again will star Deepika Padukone in a lead role, playing a cop. The film is set to begin filming in August 2023. The previous two films in the franchise, Singham and Singham Returns, were both box office hits and fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the series.

Overall, it’s an exciting time for fans of Ajay Devgn as they can look forward to two upcoming films from the versatile actor. With the supernatural thriller and Singham Again, Devgn is sure to deliver engaging and thrilling performances that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Fans can expect more details on both projects to be released in the near future.